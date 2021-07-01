Berrios scheduled to start for Minnesota against Chicago

Minnesota Twins (33-45, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (47-32, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (7-2, 3.41 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) White Sox: Carlos Rodon (6-3, 2.06 ERA, .89 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -139, Twins +120; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Minnesota will face off on Thursday.

The White Sox are 26-12 against AL Central teams. Chicago's team on-base percentage of .336 is second in the American League. Yoan Moncada leads the club with an OBP of .399.

The Twins are 14-18 against opponents from the AL Central. Minnesota has hit 115 home runs this season, third in the majors. Nelson Cruz leads them with 18, averaging one every 13.4 at-bats.

The White Sox won the last meeting 13-3. Dylan Cease earned his seventh victory and Yasmani Grandal went 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs for Chicago. Bailey Ober registered his first loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grandal leads the White Sox with 14 home runs and has 36 RBIs.

Cruz leads the Twins with 30 extra base hits and is batting .307.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Twins: 6-4, .256 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Aaron Bummer: (hamstring), Luis Robert: (hip), Jake Lamb: (quad), Eloy Jimenez: (pectoral), Adam Engel: (hamstring), Adam Eaton: (hamstring), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring).

Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Michael Pineda: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hand), Mitch Garver: (groin).