Orlando City SC heads into matchup with New York as winners of 3 straight games

New York Red Bulls (4-5-1) vs. Orlando City SC (6-1-3)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC -137, New York +342, Draw +288; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC looks to keep a three-game win streak alive when it hosts New York.

Orlando City SC went 11-4-8 overall in the 2020 season while going 8-1-3 at home. Orlando City SC scored 48 goals a season ago and had 35 assists.

The Red Bulls went 9-9-5 overall and 4-5-4 on the road during the 2020 season. New York scored 31 goals last season, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. New York won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Pedro Gallese, Ruan (injured), Alexandre Pato (injured), Jhegson Mendez.

New York: Andrew Gutman (injured), Omir Fernandez (injured), Florian Valot (injured), Cristian Casseres Jr, Aaron Long (injured), Youba Diarra (injured), Daniel Royer (injured).