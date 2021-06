Blue Jays acquire OF Dickerson, RHP Cimber from Marlins

Miami Marlins relief pitcher Adam Cimber (90) tosses a caught ball to first base during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Mary Holt) AP

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired injured outfielder Corey Dickerson and reliever Adam Cimber in a trade Tuesday with the Miami Marlins.

Miami obtained infielder Joe Panik and minor league reliever Andrew McInvale.

Dickerson is sidelined with a bruised left foot and is expected to be in a walking boot for at least two more weeks. He is batting .260 with two homers and 14 RBIs.

The sidewinding Cimber has a 2.88 ERA in 33 games. Panik is batting .246 with two homers and 11 RBIs.

McInvale has a 2.55 ERA in 15 games at Single A and Double A.

The deal could be the first of several before the trade deadline for the Marlins, who are last in the NL East. Toronto is third in the AL East.