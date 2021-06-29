Sports

The Latest: England to face Germany at Wembley, again

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

England's Dominic Calvert-Lewin during a training session at St George's Park, Burton upon Trent, England, Saturday June 26, 2021, ahead of their Euro 2020 match against Germany on Tuesday. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
England's Dominic Calvert-Lewin during a training session at St George's Park, Burton upon Trent, England, Saturday June 26, 2021, ahead of their Euro 2020 match against Germany on Tuesday.

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

It’s England against Germany. At Wembley Stadium. Again.

It’ll be the round of 16 at the European Championship this time but there have been some other big ones in the past.

England beat West Germany in extra time in the 1966 World Cup final for the national team’s greatest soccer triumph. But the West Germans won 3-1 in the 1972 European Championship quarterfinals and then won on penalties in the 1996 semifinals.

The match at Wembley is the first one of the day. Sweden will face Ukraine in the late match in Glasgow.

