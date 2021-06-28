Weekend Sports in Brief

Nelly Korda powered her way to her first major championship Sunday with a performance worthy of her new status as the No. 1 player in women’s golf.

The 22-year-old American seized control by using her length from that graceful swing for another eagle that sent her to victory in KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

She finished with a 15-foot par putt for a 4-under 68, giving her a three-shot victory over Lizette Salas at the Atlanta Athletic Club. At 19-under 269, she tied the Women’s PGA record to par last matched by Inbee Park at Westchester Country Club in 2015.

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Harris English birdied the eighth hole of sudden death to win the Travelers Championship, beating Kramer Hickok after both birdied the final hole of regulation to force the playoff.

It matched the second-longest sudden-death playoff in PGA Tour history.

English shot a 5-under 65 to finish at 13 under, then made a 16-foot putt on the seventh trip down the 18th hole of the day. Hickok missed a 36-foot birdie putt on the final hole.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Steve Stricker won the Bridgestone Seniors Players Championship at difficult Firestone for his second victory of the year and third major title.

Stricker closed with an even-par 70 for a six-stroke victory over defending champion and Wisconsin friend Jerry Kelly.

Stricker finished at 7-under 273 on the South Course. The U.S. Ryder Cup captain opened with a 63, shot 68 in the second round and 72 in the third.

MUNICH (AP) — Viktor Hovland held off a final-round charge from Martin Kaymer to become the first Norwegian winner of a European Tour event at the BMW International Open on Sunday.

Hovland (70) finished on 19 under to beat Kaymer by two shots after the German shot 8-under 64 in the final round. A bogey on the 17th left Hovland with a one-shot advantage heading into the final hole and he birdied the par-five to seal the win.

MLB

CHICAGO (AP) — Seattle Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago became the first player to be ejected as part of Major League Baseball’s new foreign substance protocols when he was thrown out of Sunday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

Santiago was checked by the umpires as he exited in the fifth inning. His glove was confiscated, and it was later announced that Santiago had been ejected.

Santiago was charged with one run and three hits in 2 1/3 innings in the resumption of Saturday’s game, which was postponed by rain.

TENNIS

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams said she will not go to the Tokyo Olympics, but did not want to say why during her pre-Wimbledon video conference with reporters Sunday.

The 39-year-old Williams has won four gold medals at past Summer Games for the United States: in both singles and doubles at the 2012 London Olympics — which held the tennis competition at the All England Club — and in doubles at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and 2008 Beijing Olympics.

All of her doubles golds were won with her older sister, Venus, as her partner.

AUTO RACING

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Kyle Busch busted Hendrick Motorsports’ winning streak and denied the organization a shot at NASCAR history when he raced to his second victory of the season Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

Kyle Larson was second. Brad Keselowski was third, Kevin Harvick fourth and Bubba Wallace was fifth in his best finish of the season for Michael Jordan’s 23IX team.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Austin Cindric won his fourth Xfinity Series race of the season, holding off Ty Gibbs in a race full of big hits at Pocono Raceway.

Cindric won the season opener at Daytona and added victories at Phoenix and Dover to grab the points lead in NASCAR’s second-tier series.

The 22-year-old Cindric was the Xfinity Series champion last year and will move next year to Cup to drive for Wood Brothers Racing.

Gibbs was second. The rest of the top five was Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson and AJ Allmendinger. Cindric won his 12th career Xfinity race.

SOCCER

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Major League Soccer is investigating allegations of racial abuse directed at Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Chara.

Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese said after Portland’s 1-0 loss to Minnesota United Saturday night that a “discriminatory word” had been used by a Loons player toward Chara, who is Black and from Colombia.

Minnesota United released a statement saying the team supports the league’s investigation.