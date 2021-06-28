Lightning begin playoff series against the Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens (24-21-11, fourth in the North Division during the regular season) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-3, third in the Central Division during the regular season)

Tampa, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -199, Canadiens +166; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Lightning host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Montreal Canadiens to start the Stanley Cup Final. The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

In their last regular season matchup on The Lightning are 21-7-0 at home. Tampa Bay has scored 180 goals and ranks ninth in the league averaging 3.2 per game. Brayden Point leads the team with 23.

The Canadiens are 11-10-7 on the road. Montreal is 24th in the league with 31.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Point leads the Lightning with 48 points, scoring 23 goals and adding 25 assists. Steven Stamkos has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Tyler Toffoli leads the Canadiens with 28 goals and has 44 points. Cole Caufield has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Lightning: Averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Canadiens: Averaging 2.5 goals, 4.0 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.

Canadiens: Jake Evans: out (concussion).