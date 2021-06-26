Sounders extend season-opening unbeaten streak to 11

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (11) is congratulated by forward Yuya Kubo, left, defender Nick Hagglund and defender Ronald Matarrita, right, after Acosta scored a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) AP

Jimmy Medranda scored his first goal in three years midway through the second half, and the Seattle Sounders extended their unbeaten streak to 11 matches with a 2-2 draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

The Sounders (7-0-4) moved within a game of the MLS record for the longest season-opening unbeaten streak held by the Los Angeles Galaxy (1996, 2010), Kansas City (2000) and Real Salt Lake (2014).

Playing on a steamy night in Seattle with record temperatures that reached 102 degrees at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the Whitecaps took a 2-1 lead scoring twice in six minutes early in the second half on a pair of defensive errors by Seattle.

Medranda was an unlikely candidate to score the equalizer with his last MLS goal coming in 2018 playing for Sporting Kansas City. But he was in the right spot to collect the rebound off a corner kick and drive a shot past Vancouver goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau in the 71st minute to draw Seattle even.

Raul Ruidiaz scored his ninth goal of the season in the first half for Seattle.

Cristian Dájome scored in the opening moments of the second half off an error from Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland, and Lucas Cavallini gave Vancouver (2-6-2) the lead six minutes later.

UNION 3, FIRE 3, TIE

CHICAGO (AP) — Kacper Przybylko’s shot led to an own goal by Chicago’s Boris Sekulić in the 79th minute and Philadelphia held on for the draw.

Fire goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth saved Przybylko’s shot, but the deflection off his hand caromed into the goal off Sekulić’s shoulder.

Sekulić tied it at 2 for the Fire (1-7-2) in the 56th minute. Mauricio Pineda made it 3-2 for Chicago in the 67th.

The Union’s Jakob Glesnes opened the scoring in the second minute with an own goal.

Quinn Sullivan tied it at 1 for the Union (5-2-4) with an overhead bicycle kick in the 28th minute. It was the 17-year-old’s first MLS goal.

Cory Burke gave Philadelphia a 2-1 lead in first-half stoppage time.

FC CINCINNATI 2, TORONTO FC 0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Allan Cruz and Luciano Acosta scored to help FC Cincinnati beat Toronto FC 2-0.

Cruz finished with a toe punch into the right corner to open the scoring in the fourth minute for FC Cincinnati (3-5-1). Isaac Atanga’s through ball led Cruz into the middle of the penalty area after a defensive miscue by Toronto.

Acosta made it 2-0 in the 68th minute, curling a right footed shot from behind the penalty arc for his second goal of the season.

Toronto dropped to 1-7-2.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 2, LOS ANGELES FC 1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Dániel Sallói scored his seventh goal of the season in the 87th minute to lift Sporting Kansas City past 10-man Los Angeles FC.

LAFC’s Tristan Blackmon was sent off in the 58th minute for pulling down Sallói on an obvious scoring opportunity.

Alan Pulido also scored for Sporting (7-3-2). Kim Moon-Hwan had his first MLS goal for LAFC (3-4-3).

MONTREAL 1, NASHVILLE 1, TIE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Abu Danladi scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to give Nashville the tie with Montreal.

Danladi headed home Jack Maher’s short cross from close range to help Nashville (3-1-6) earn its fifth come-from-behind result of the season.

Aljaz Struna scored in the 63rd minute for Montreal (3-3-4), redirecting Djordje Mihailovic’s corner with the back of his head.

DYNAMO 1, REAL SALT LAKE 1, TIE

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Maxi Urruti scored in the second half to help Houston tie Real Salt Lake.

Urruti tied it for the Dynamo (3-3-5) in the 52nd minute with a right-footed rocket from a step in front of the 18-yard box.

Justen Glad opened the scoring in the 11th minute for Salt Lake (3-2-4), connecting the outside of his foot to Albert Rusnák’s corner with an outstretched right leg.