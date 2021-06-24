The Latest: Day off from matches at Euro 2020

Poland's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny fails to make a save during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Sweden and Poland at Saint Petersburg stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool) AP

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

The first round of the European Championship is over and the first off day of the tournament has arrived.

Eight teams have been eliminated from Euro 2020 but 16 others are still in the mix and getting ready for the weekend.

Italy will face Austria in London and Wales will take on Denmark in Amsterdam on Saturday. Defending champion Portugal will face top-ranked Belgium in Seville and the Netherlands will play the Czech Republic in Budapest the following day.

It will be World Cup champion France against Switzerland in Bucharest and Spain against Croatia in Copenhagen on Monday. Then England will play Germany in London and Sweden will face Ukraine in Glasgow on Tuesday.