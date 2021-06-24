Baltimore takes 5-game skid into matchup with Toronto

Baltimore Orioles (23-51, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (37-35, fourth in the AL East)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (0-6, 6.20 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Anthony Kay (0-2, 6.43 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -160, Orioles +150; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Blue Jays are 14-17 against the rest of their division. The Toronto offense has compiled a .260 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the league. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .340.

The Orioles have gone 9-20 against division opponents. Baltimore has slugged .392 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .539.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 7-4. Hyun Jin Ryu earned his sixth victory and Reese McGuire went 4-for-5 with three doubles and two RBIs for Toronto. Matt Harvey took his ninth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 37 extra base hits and is batting .340.

Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 52 RBIs and is batting .265.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .264 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Orioles: 1-9, .218 batting average, 7.12 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), David Phelps: (right lat), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Steven Matz: (covid-19), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), Rafael Dolis: (hand), A.J. Cole: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Alejandro Kirk: (hip flexor), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Cesar Valdez: (back), John Means: (shoulder), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (back).