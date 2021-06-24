Sports

Chicago aims to break 3-game skid when it hosts Philadelphia

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Philadelphia Union (5-2-3) vs. Chicago Fire (1-7-1)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago +154, Philadelphia +154, Draw +263; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago looks to break a three-game slide with a victory over Philadelphia.

The Fire finished 5-10-8 overall and 5-4-3 at home a season ago. Chicago scored 33 goals last season and registered 24 assists.

The Union finished 14-4-5 overall in the 2020 season while going 4-4-4 on the road. Philadelphia scored 49 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 25.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Philadelphia won the last meeting 2-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Boris Sekulic (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Elliot Collier (injured), Gaston Gimenez, Stanislav Ivanov (injured).

Philadelphia: Daniel Gazdag (injured), Jose Martinez, Jack de Vries (injured), Anthony Fontana (injured), Ilsinho (injured).

