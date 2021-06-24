Sports

Vancouver looks to stop 5-game losing streak, visits Seattle

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2-6-1) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (7-0-3)

Seattle; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -291, Vancouver +775, Draw +384; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver will try to end a five-game slide when it visits Seattle.

The Sounders finished 11-5-6 overall during the 2020 season while going 8-1-3 at home. Seattle scored 52 goals a season ago and registered 35 assists.

The Whitecaps put together a 9-14-0 record overall a season ago while finishing 3-9-0 in road games. Vancouver averaged 1.2 goals on 3.0 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Xavier Arreaga, Jordy Delem (injured), Nicolas Lodeiro (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Stefan Frei (injured), Josh Atencio (injured).

Vancouver: Jake Nerwinski (injured), Bruno Gaspar (injured), Ali Adnan, Tosaint Ricketts (injured).

