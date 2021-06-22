Sky win sixth straight, beat Liberty

Candace Parker had 23 points, 12 rebounds and six assists to lead the Chicago Sky to a 92-72 win over the New York Liberty on Tuesday night.

It was the sixth consecutive win for the Sky (8-7), matching the franchise record set in 2012 and equaled in 2013.

The Sky improved to 7-0 with Parker in the lineup this season. She missed seven games with an ankle injury before returning and steadying a struggling Chicago offense.

Chicago led 25-20 in the second quarter before Parker sparked a 23-12 burst to close the half. She had nine points, six rebounds and three assists during the game-changing spurt. The former MVP, who is playing her first season in her hometown of Chicago, finished the half with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Sky opened the third quarter with a 7-2 run and never looked back.

Betnijah Laney scored 18 points to lead New York (7-7).

SUN 80, WINGS 70

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Brionna Jones had a career-high 26 points, DeWanna Bonner scored 14 of her 25 points in the third quarter, and the Sun beat the Wings to snap a three-game losing streak.

Connecticut (9-5) won for the first time this season without Jonquel Jones, who is playing for Bosnia and Herzegovina in the FIBA European Championships.

Bonner also had 13 rebounds and six assists. Kaila Charles recorded her first double-double with 12 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, and Jasmine Thomas scored 11 for the Sun.

Connecticut turned it over nine times in the first half, and only scored 10 points in the second quarter. The Sun had just three turnovers in the second half, and scored 28 points in the third.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 18 points and Satou Sabally added 16 for Dallas (6-8).