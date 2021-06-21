Sports

Austin FC takes on Minnesota United FC after 3 straight draws

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Austin FC (2-4-3) vs. Minnesota United FC (2-4-2)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -152, Austin FC +368, Draw +299; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin FC takes on Minnesota United FC after playing to a draw in three consecutive games.

Minnesota United FC finished 9-5-7 overall and 5-1-3 at home during the 2020 season. Minnesota United FC scored 50 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 34.

Austin FC takes the field for the tenth game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 9-6 through its first nine games of MLS play.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. Austin FC won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Ike Opara (injured), Jan Gregus, Robin Lod.

Austin FC: Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Daniel Pereira (injured), Ben Sweat (injured).

  Comments  

Sports

Colorado visits Sporting Kansas City after 2 straight shutout wins

June 21, 2021 3:15 AM

Sports

Kreilach leads Real Salt Lake against Seattle following 2-goal showing

June 21, 2021 3:15 AM

Sports

Columbus takes on Philadelphia after Zardes’ 2-goals game

June 21, 2021 3:15 AM

Sports

New England hosts New York, tries to extend 4-game home win streak

June 21, 2021 3:15 AM

Sports

Chicago Fire host FC Cincinnati in conference action

June 21, 2021 3:15 AM

Sports

Atlanta United FC faces New York City FC after 3 straight draws

June 21, 2021 3:15 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service