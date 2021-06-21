Sports

Vancouver looks to end 4-game slide with win over Los Angeles

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

LA Galaxy (5-3-0) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2-5-1)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vancouver +166, Los Angeles +133, Draw +280; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver looks to end a four-game skid when it plays Los Angeles.

The Whitecaps went 9-14-0 overall a season ago while going 6-5-0 at home. Vancouver scored 27 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 44.

The Galaxy went 6-12-4 overall during the 2020 season while going 2-6-2 on the road. Los Angeles scored 27 goals last season and had 17 assists.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Jake Nerwinski (injured), Bruno Gaspar (injured), Ali Adnan, Tosaint Ricketts (injured).

Los Angeles: Derrick Williams, Jalen Neal (injured).

