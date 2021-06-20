The Latest: Finland gets message from country’s president

Italy's manager Roberto Mancini controls the ball during a team training session at Rome's Acqua Acetosa training center, Saturday, June 19, 2021 the day before the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Italy and Wales. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) AP

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

Finland’s players have received a good luck message from the country’s president as they head into what coach Markku Kanerva describes as “the biggest match in the history of Finnish football.”

Finland plays Belgium on Monday at the European Championship and likely needs a point to qualify for the knockout stage in its first appearance at a major soccer tournament.

Finland defender Jere Uronen says among the “great amount of messages” from well-wishers was a personal greeting from Finnish President Sauli Niinistö.

Uronen says “just the fact of being here and playing here is for me and many of us the best time of our professional careers and we don’t want it to end.”

___

Italy can complete a perfect group stage at the European Championship by beating Wales.

The two teams will meet at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in the final set of Group A matches.

Italy has already beaten Turkey and Switzerland and guaranteed itself a spot in the round of 16. Wales is in second place in the group with four points.

The Turks will take on Switzerland in Baku at the same time as the match in Rome. Turkey has lost both of its matches in the tournament so far. Switzerland has one point after a draw with Wales.