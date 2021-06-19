Phoenix hosts Los Angeles to start Western Conference finals

Los Angeles Clippers (47-25, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Phoenix Suns (51-21, second in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Phoenix; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Suns host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Clippers to start the Western Conference finals. Los Angeles went 2-1 against Phoenix during the regular season. The Suns won the last regular season meeting 109-101 on April 28. Chris Paul scored 28 points to lead Phoenix to the win and Paul George recorded 25 points in the loss for LA.

The Suns are 30-12 in conference games. Phoenix ranks fourth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 109.5 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

The Clippers are 9-3 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles is 32-8 when winning the rebound battle and averages 44.2 rebounds per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is shooting 48.4% and averaging 25.6 points. Deandre Ayton is averaging 15.2 points and 10.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Rajon Rondo leads the Clippers averaging 5.8 assists while scoring 7.6 points per game. George is averaging 25.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Suns: Averaging 111 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.8 points on 42.3% shooting.

Clippers: Averaging 115.2 points, 40.8 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 45.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Chris Paul: out (covid protocol), Abdel Nader: out (knee).

Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out for season (back), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee).