Lopez scheduled to start for Miami against Chicago

Miami Marlins (30-39, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (39-31, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (2-4, 3.12 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Cubs: Jake Arrieta (5-7, 5.14 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -118, Marlins +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Miami will meet on Saturday.

The Cubs are 24-11 on their home turf. Chicago has hit 96 home runs this season, fifth in the MLB. Javier Baez leads the team with 16, averaging one every 14.2 at-bats.

The Marlins are 14-25 in road games. Miami's lineup has 63 home runs this season, Adam Duvall leads the club with 14 homers.

The Marlins won the last meeting 10-2. John Curtiss earned his third victory and Duvall went 3-for-4 with two home runs and six RBIs for Miami. Zach Davies registered his fourth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baez leads the Cubs with 16 home runs and is batting .233.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 24 extra base hits and is slugging .476.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .167 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Marlins: 5-5, .255 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Dillon Maples: (tricep), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: (finger), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Marlins: Nick Neidert: (biceps), Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Corey Dickerson: (foot), Garrett Cooper: (back), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).