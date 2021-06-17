Brief look at the opening round of US Open at Torrey Pines

CLUBHOUSE LEADER: Russell Henley had a 4-under 67.

CLUBHOUSE TRAILERS: Francesco Molinari and Rafa Cabrera Bello at 68.

ON THE COURSE: Louis Oosthuizen was at 4 under with two holes remaining when the first round was suspended by darkness. He was among 36 players who did not finish.

LURKING: Brooks Koepka was in the group at 69. He has won twice and was runner-up in the last three U.S. Opens he has played and now has six consecutive rounds in the 60s at the U.S. Open.

FALLING: PGA champion Phil Mickelson, needing the U.S. Open to complete the career Grand Slam, opened with a 75.

FLAWLESS: Cabrera Bello was the only player to finish without a bogey on his card.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Christiaan Bezuidenhuit holed out a wedge from 93 yards for eagle on the 18th hole.

NOTEWORTHY: Koepka has shot in the 60s in 11 of his last 14 rounds at the U.S. Open.

QUOTEWORTHY: “I figure if I shoot 78 there’s going to be a lot of people that do it as well, so I won’t stand out quite as much.” — Matthew Wolff, who stepped away from the PGA Tour for two months and returned at the U.S. Open with a 70.

TELEVISION (EDT): Friday, 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Peacock); 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Golf Channel), 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (NBC), 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Golf Channel); 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. (Peacock).