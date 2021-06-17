Arizona takes 13-game losing streak into matchup with San Francisco

Arizona Diamondbacks (20-49, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (43-25, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-1, 0.00 ERA) Giants: Kevin Gausman (7-1, 1.43 ERA, .77 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -193, Diamondbacks +167; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last 13 games.

The Giants are 19-11 against the rest of their division. San Francisco has hit 99 home runs this season, second in the MLB. Brandon Crawford leads the club with 15, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks have gone 6-19 against division opponents. Arizona is slugging .380 as a unit. Carson Kelly leads the team with a slugging percentage of .479.

The Giants won the last meeting 13-7. Anthony DeSclafani earned his seventh victory and Buster Posey went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for San Francisco. Merrill Kelly took his seventh loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crawford leads the Giants with 15 home runs and is slugging .528.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 25 extra base hits and is batting .241.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .248 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Diamondbacks: 0-10, .226 batting average, 7.18 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Alex Dickerson: (back), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Darin Ruf: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).