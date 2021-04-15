Queensland in charge after Day 1 of Australian cricket final

Queensland bowled out defending champions New South Wales for 143 to take the advantage after the opening day of the Sheffield Shield domestic first-class cricket final in Australia.

At stumps, Queensland was 58-1 in the five-day match at Allan Border Field. Queensland opener Bryce Street was not out 14 while No. 3 Australian test batsman Marnus Labuschagne was unbeaten on 23.

After New South Wales won the toss, allrounder Michael Neser made quick work of the visitors by claiming 5-27. His new-ball partner Jack Wildermuth added 4-21.

Indian Premier League duties meant New South Wales was without Australian test players Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, David Warner and Moises Henriques.

Queensland earned hosting duties by leading the Shield table, 1.66 points clear of New South Wales.

Queensland is undefeated in its last three matches at Allan Border Field and hopes to clinch a ninth Sheffield Shield and its first since 2017-18.

New South Wales is looking for its first back-to-back Shield titles since 1993-94 and a record 48th national title.