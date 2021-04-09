Diamondbacks to start Widener against Cincinnati in home opener

Cincinnati Reds (5-1) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (2-5)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: TBD

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field for the first time in 2021 against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Diamondbacks went 16-14 in home games in 2020. Arizona hit .241 as a team with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 58 total home runs last season.

The Reds went 15-16 on the road in 2020. Cincinnati pitchers struck out 10.2 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 3.84.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Joakim Soria: (calf), Zac Gallen: (forearm), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (knee), Nick Ahmed: (knee).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (back), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (illness), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring).