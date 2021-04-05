New York takes home win streak into matchup with Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins (24-12-2, third in the East Division) vs. New York Rangers (17-15-5, sixth in the East Division)

New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Pittsburgh trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Rangers are 17-15-5 against the rest of their division. New York averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Nhl. Brendan Smith leads the team serving 30 total minutes.

The Penguins are 24-12-2 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh ranks seventh in the Nhl averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Jake Guentzel with 16.

In their last matchup on March 9, Pittsburgh won 4-2. Sidney Crosby recorded a team-high 2 points for the Penguins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Fox leads the Rangers with 29 assists and has 33 points this season. Mika Zibanejad has nine goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Guentzel leads the Penguins with 16 goals and has 38 points. Crosby has 14 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 4.1 goals, seven assists, three penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Penguins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Jack Johnson: out (sports hernia).

Penguins: Tristan Jarry: day to day (upper body), Teddy Blueger: out (upper body).