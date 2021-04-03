Dallas takes on Washington, seeks 4th straight road win

Dallas Mavericks (26-21, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (17-30, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits Washington looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Wizards are 10-15 in home games. Washington is ninth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 44 rebounds. Russell Westbrook leads the Wizards with 10.3 boards.

The Mavericks are 15-11 on the road. Dallas is seventh in the Western Conference with 12.3 fast break points per game led by Tim Hardaway Jr. averaging 3.

The Wizards and Mavericks face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Westbrook is averaging 21.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 10.7 assists for the Wizards. Rui Hachimura is averaging 18.3 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 51.8% over the last 10 games for Washington.

Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks averaging 8.9 assists while scoring 28.6 points per game. Jalen Brunson is averaging 3.4 assists and 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 112.6 points, 44.9 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points on 46.2% shooting.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 111.9 points, 44.2 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points on 44.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Daniel Gafford: out (ankle), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee), Bradley Beal: day to day (hip).

Mavericks: JJ Redick: out (heel), Tyrell Terry: out (personal), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (health and safety protocols).