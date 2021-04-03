Raptors rout short-handed Warriors by 53 points, 130-77

Toronto Raptors forward Stanley Johnson (5) falls over Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) as they chasea loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 2, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Pascal Siakam scored 36 points in three quarters and the Toronto Raptors routed the Golden State Warriors 130-77 Friday night, with the largest margin of victory in the NBA this season.

Toronto shot 53.4% in the game and won for just the second time in 15 games. The Raptors pushed their lead to 61 points when Malachi Flynn hit a short jump shot with 6:29 remaining.

Gary Trent Jr. finished with 24 points and OG Anunoby added 21.

The 53-point win was the biggest in the NBA this season, two points wider than the final margin of Dallas’ 124-73 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 27. The last time an NBA game was decided by more: Dec. 8, 2018, when Boston beat Chicago 133-57.

Andrew Wiggins led Golden State with 15 points, all in the first half. It was the seventh loss in eight games for the the Warriors, who played without Steph Curry and Draymond Green, a late scratch with a left finger injury.

SUNS 140, THUNDER 103

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 32 points, Chris Paul had 17 points and 12 assists, and Phoenix built a 30-point lead by the end of the first quarter en route to a rout of Oklahoma City.

The Suns won their fifth straight game, and this one was decided in a hurry. Booker shot 11 of 20 from the field, made three 3-pointers and added five assists. Paul made all eight of his field goal attempts.

Rookie Théo Maledon was the one bright spot for the Thunder. The 19-year-old scored a career-high 33 points, shooting 10 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 7 3-pointers. Fellow rookie Aleksej Pokusevski added 20 points. The Thunder have lost four of their last five.

CELTICS 118, ROCKETS 102

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 26 points, Robert Williams had a career-high 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and Boston defeated Houston.

Trade deadline acquisition Evan Fournier hit a career-best seven 3-pointers to finish with 23 points, and Jaylen Brown scored 22 to help the Celtics snap a two-game skid.

Christian Wood led Houston with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

MAVERICKS 99, KNICKS 86

NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 26 points and Dallas beat New York.

Doncic was one of five players to finish in double-figure scoring for Dallas, which has won three straight. Jalen Brunson had 15 points and Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. each added 14 against their former team. Josh Richardson scored 11.

Alec Burks scored 20 points to lead the Knicks, who have lost three in a row. Julius Randle finished with 14 points, and Reggie Bullock had 13.

The Mavericks were without coach Rick Carlisle, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning.

HORNETS 114, PACERS 97

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Reserve guard Miles Bridges scored a season-high 23 points and short-handed Charlotte overcame another injury and beat Indiana.

The Hornets got double-digit scoring from seven players. Charlotte was without two starters and lost guard Gordon Hayward for the second half to a right foot sprain. Cody Zeller scored 17 points and Terry Rozier 15 for Charlotte, which has won five of seven.

Caris LeVert led the Pacers with 16 points.

GRIZZLIES 120, TIMBERWOLVES 108

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 19 points and 11 rebounds, eight Grizzlies scored in double-figures and Memphis used a second-half burst for a victory over Minnesota.

Grayson Allen added 15 points for Memphis, and De’Anthony Melton keyed the second-half rally with 14 points, going 4 of 6 from 3-point range in the game.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 30 points and 16 rebounds, while rookie Anthony Edwards added 22 points and six assists, while shooting 9 of 14 from the field.

HAWKS 126, PELICANS 103

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bogdan Bodanovic scored 26 points, Kevin Huerter added 24 and five other Atlanta players scored in double figures as the short-handed Hawks beat injury-slowed New Orleans.

The Pelicans played without four starters, including Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, and struggled offensively. They went 4:30 without a field goal to start the third quarter, and the Hawks took full advantage, outscoring New Orleans 28-10 to extend their lead to 83-64.

Clint Capela, who finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks, scored eight points in the quarter, and the Hawks shot 63% in the period, going 15 of 24.

In his second game since being acquired by the Hawks, Lou Williams scored 19 points.

Rookie Kira Lewis Jr. scored a career-high 21 points to lead New Orleans.

JAZZ 113, BULLS 106

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points and Utah beat Chicago for its 21st straight home victory, franchise record.

Rudy Gobert had 19 points and 13 rebounds as Utah won its eighth in a row overall despite getting outscored 68-40 in the paint. Jordan Clarkson scored 19 off the bench. Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points and a season-high eight rebounds.

Thaddeus Young scored 25 points to lead the Bulls. Zach LaVine added 23 and Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and eight rebounds. Chicago dropped its sixth consecutive game.

LAKERS 115, KINGS 94

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 10 of his season-high 30 points in the fourth quarter and the short-handed Lakers thumped Sacramento.

Dennis Schroder had 17 points and eight assists as the Lakers bounced back from a 15-point loss to Milwaukee two nights earlier. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Markieff Morris had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Harrison Barnes had 26 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox, cored 12 points on 5-of-20 shooting.

BUCKS 127, TRAIL BLAZERS 109

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 47 points and 12 rebounds, and Milwaukee snapped Portland's four-game winning streak.

Jrue Holiday added 22 points and 10 assists for the Bucks, who led by 24 points during the third quarter.

The game featured two of the league’s best scorers: Damian Lillard was averaging 29.8 points, second in the NBA, while Antetokounmpo entered fifth with 28.3.

Lillard finished with 32 points for the Blazers, who have dropped six straight against the Bucks.