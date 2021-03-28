Oregon State meets Houston in Elite Eight

No. 12 seed Oregon State (20-12) vs. No. 2 seed Houston (27-3)

NCAA Tournament Elite Eight, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis; Monday, 6:15 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A ticket to the Final Four will get punched as Oregon State is set to face Houston. Houston earned a 62-46 win over Syracuse in its most recent game, while Oregon State won 65-58 against Loyola of Chicago in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Houston's Quentin Grimes has averaged 16.8 points and 5.6 rebounds while DeJon Jarreau has put up 10.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists. For the Beavers, Ethan Thompson has averaged 15.8 points while Warith Alatishe has put up 9.6 points and 8.7 rebounds.EFFICIENT ETHAN: Thompson has connected on 33.3 percent of the 141 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 23 over his last five games. He's also converted 82.2 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Beavers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Cougars. Houston has 38 assists on 74 field goals (51.4 percent) over its past three games while Oregon State has assists on 40 of 69 field goals (58 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Houston has held opposing teams to 57.5 points per game this season, the second-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25