Williamson, Pelicans set for matchup with the Celtics

New Orleans Pelicans (20-25, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (23-23, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Boston Celtics. Williamson is eighth in the league averaging 26.3 points per game.

The Celtics are 13-7 in home games. Boston ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.8% from deep, led by Payton Pritchard shooting 40.8% from 3-point range.

The Pelicans are 6-14 in road games. New Orleans has a 2-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Pelicans won 120-115 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 33 points, and Jayson Tatum led Boston with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is shooting 45% and averaging 25.1 points. Jaylen Brown is averaging 24 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the last 10 games for Boston.

Williamson is averaging 26.3 points and 7.0 rebounds for the Pelicans. Steven Adams is shooting 73.0% and averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 4-6, averaging 114.8 points, 44.6 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points on 45.7% shooting.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 112.7 points, 46.7 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points on 46.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Evan Fournier: out (health protocols), Tristan Thompson: out (health and safety protocols), Romeo Langford: out (health and safety protocols), Semi Ojeleye: out (side), Kemba Walker: out (rest).

Pelicans: Lonzo Ball: day to day (hip), Jaxson Hayes: day to day (wrist).