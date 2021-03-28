WHL Roundup: Stankoven scores twice, Kamloops Blazers edge Prince George Cougars 5-4

KAMLOOPS, B.C. - Logan Stankoven scored twice and the Kamloops Blazers clawed their way out of a deficit to down the Prince George Cougars 5-4 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday.

The Cougars responded to Stankoven's first-period tally with three goals in a row and held a 3-1 lead going into the second period.

Josh Pillar, Caeden Bankier and Connor Zary all scored for the Blazers before Stankoven put away the game winner 10:09 into the third period to improve Kamloops' record to 2-0-0-0 (wins, losses, overtime losses, shootout losses).

Prince George (0-1-0-0) got goals from Koehn Ziemmer, Carter MacAdams, Ethan Browne and Kyren Gronick in its first game of the season.

Taylor Gauthier stopped 27 shots for the Cougars and Blazers goalie Dylan Garand had 18 saves.

---

RAIDERS 5 WARRIORS 2

REGINA — Two goals from Ozzy Wiseblatt, and a goal and an assist each from Reece Vitelli and Eric Pearce powered the Raiders (3-3-1-1) to a win over the slumping Warriors (4-4-0-0), who have lost three straight.

---

AMERICANS 3 CHIEFS 0

KENNEWICK, WASH. — Talyn Boyko stopped 26 shots and Samuel Huo scored twice as the Americans (2-2-0-0) blanked the winless Chiefs (0-4-0-1).

---

TIGERS 6 HURRICANES 3

LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. — A short-handed goal from Lukas Svejkovsky held up as the game winner as the Tigers (5-3-0-0) trounced the Hurricanes (3-5-1-0) for the second night in a row.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 3 WINTERHAWKS 2

KENT, WASH. — Jordan Gustafson buried the game winner and Jackson Berry stopped 28 shots as the Thunderbirds (3-1-0-0) earned their second win in a row over the Winterhawks (2-1-2-0).

---

OIL KINGS 5 HITMEN 2

CALGARY — Jake Neighbours had two goals and an assist, and Dylan Guenther scored and notched two helpers as the Oil Kings (9-0-0-0) downed the Hitmen (4-5-1-0) to remain undefeated this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2021.