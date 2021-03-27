Pacioretty lifts Golden Knights past Avs in West showdown

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) and defenseman Dylan Coghlan (52) hug Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) as right wing Mark Stone (61) high-fives him after Pacioretty scored the winning goal in overtime against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) during an NHL hockey game in Denver, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney) AP

Max Pacioretty scored at 1:56 of overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.

Vegas rebounded from a 5-1 loss in the series opener Thursday night to move a point ahead of Colorado atop the West Division.

Pacioretty also had an assist, Alex Martinez and William Carrier scored, and Marc-Andre Fluery made 22 saves.

Joonas Donskoi and Devon Toews scored for Colorado, and Philipp Grubauer made 31 saves. The Avalanche had won eight straight at home.

Vegas had a 34-24 shots advantage, the first time Colorado has been outshot in 20 games. The last time an opponent outshot the Avalanche was Vegas on Feb. 16.

PENGUINS 6, ISLANDERS 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Rust had his fourth career hat trick, Sidney Crosby added a goal and an assist and short-handed Pittsburgh beat New York.

Evan Rodrigues and Frederick Gaudreau also scored, and Tristan Jarry stopped 29 shots to help Pittsburgh pulled within two points of New York and Washington for the East Division lead.

Mathew Barzal, Anthony Beauvillier and Jordan Eberle scored for New York, but the Penguins beat the Islanders for the fifth time in seven meetings by chasing Ilya Sorokin. The teams will meet again Monday night.

BRUINS 3, SABRES 2

BOSTON (AP) — Buffalo lost its 17th consecutive game, twice blowing one-goal leads before Craig Smith scored with 3:50 left to give Boston the victory.

The Sabres have not won since Feb. 23, tying the 18th longest NHL losing streak.

Matt Grzelcyk and Nick Ritchie each had a goal and an assist, and third-stringer Daniel Vladar stopped 25 shots for Boston. Sam Reinhart and Kyle Okposo scored for Buffalo.

HURRICANES 4, LIGHTNING 3

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas scored his second goal of the game to break a tie with 3:53 remaining and Carolina beat Tampa Bay in a Central Division showdown.

Necas, who also had two assists, put the Hurricanes ahead on a power play, with Dougie Hamilton getting an assist to extend his franchise-record points streak for a defenseman to 14 games. That’s the longest active streak in the NHL for any player.

Goals by Cedric Paquette and Sebastian Aho in a 1:02-second span early in the second tied it. Necas put Carolina ahead with his first goal later in the period.

Blake Coleman and Pat Maroon scored in the first period and Mathieu Joseph tied the game 22 seconds into the third for Tampa Bay.

Hurricanes goalie James Reimer made 19 saves.

FLYERS 2, RANGERS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sam Morin scored his first NHL goal with 4:27 left to help Philadelphia beat New York.

Nolan Patrick also scored for the Flyers, who badly needed to win a close one against the Rangers. New York beat the Flyers 9-0 last week and again 8-3 on Thursday night, scoring 15 straight goals over the two games.

Mike Zibanejad scored for New York.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, OILERS 3, OT

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored 54 seconds into overtime to give lift Toronto past Edmonton for its third straight victory.

Matthews fired the puck towards the net that it went off Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse and got past goalie Mike Smith. Matthews broke a tie with Oilers star Connor McDavid for the NHL goals lead with his 22nd. The Toronto star also had an assist.

Toronto overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period, with John Tavares cutting it to open with 7:39 left and William Nylander tying it with 3:22 remaining. Pierre Engvall also scored, and Jack Campbell made 17 saves.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists for Edmonton, Tyson Barrie added a goal and an assist against his former team, and Nurse also scored. Mike Smith made 27 saves. McDavid had two assists to push his NHL-best points total to 62.

The teams will complete the two-game set and the nine-game season series Monday night at Scotiabank Arena.

RED WINGS 3, BLUE JACKETS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Adam Erne and Robby Fabbri scored 29 seconds apart in the first period and Calvin Pickard made 21 saves in his first start of the season, helping Detroit beat Columbus Blue.

Anthony Mantha also scored for the last-place Red Wings. They were coming off an embarrassing 7-1 loss at Nashville on Thursday night.