Philadelphia hosts New York, looks to end home slide

New York Rangers (15-13-4, fifth in the East Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (15-13-4, sixth in the East Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts New York looking to end its five-game home skid.

The Flyers are 15-13-4 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia is ninth in the Nhl recording 8.7 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.6 assists.

The Rangers are 15-13-4 against opponents in the East Division. New York averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Brendan Lemieux leads the team serving 59 total minutes.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: James van Riemsdyk leads the Flyers with 31 points, scoring 13 goals and adding 18 assists. Jakub Voracek has 10 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Adam Fox leads the Rangers with 23 total assists and has 26 points. Mika Zibanejad has 10 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 4.9 goals per game with a .799 save percentage.

Rangers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Rangers: Jack Johnson: out (sports hernia), Brett Howden: day to day (health protocols), Phillip Di Giuseppe: day to day (health and safety protocols).