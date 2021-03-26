Carolina hosts Tampa Bay after overtime win

Tampa Bay Lightning (24-7-2, first in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (22-7-3, second in the Central Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit Carolina after the Hurricanes beat Columbus 4-3 in overtime.

The Hurricanes are 22-7-3 in division play. Carolina ranks fifth in the league recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.8 assists.

The Lightning are 24-7-2 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay ranks second in the Nhl averaging 6.2 assists per game, led by Victor Hedman with 0.8.

In their last matchup on Feb. 25, Tampa Bay won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 14 goals, adding 17 assists and totaling 31 points. Dougie Hamilton has 12 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 16 goals and has 31 points. Brayden Point has six goals over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-1-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: day to day (back), Petr Mrazek: out (thumb), Vincent Trocheck: day to day (upper body).

Lightning: Ryan McDonagh: day to day (lower body), Erik Cernak: day to day (lower body), Mitchell Stephens: out (knee).