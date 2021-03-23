Doncic and the Mavericks take on the Timberwolves

Dallas Mavericks (22-19, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup with Minnesota. He currently ranks fourth in the league averaging 29.0 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 7-19 in Western Conference games. Minnesota averages 43 rebounds per game and is 6-21 when opponents grab more rebounds.

The Mavericks have gone 13-13 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is seventh in the Western Conference shooting 36.3% from deep. Maxi Kleber leads the Mavericks shooting 47% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Mavericks won the last matchup 127-122 on Feb. 8. Kristaps Porzingis scored 27 points to help lead Dallas to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 23.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, four assists and 1.6 blocks for the Timberwolves. Ricky Rubio is averaging 12 points, 7.9 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Doncic leads the Mavericks averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers while scoring 29 points per game and shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Porzingis is averaging 16.3 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 3-7, averaging 113.1 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points on 48.9% shooting.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 112.6 points, 43.8 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.8 points on 43.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jordan McLaughlin: out (health and safety protocols), D'Angelo Russell: out (leg).

Mavericks: Tyrell Terry: day to day (personal), Willie Cauley-Stein: day to day (health and safety protocols), James Johnson: day to day (health and safety protocols).