Rams sign veteran WR DeSean Jackson for LA homecoming

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 27. 2020 file photo, Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson (10) catches a long pass and gets past Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (24) on his way to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas. Veteran receiver DeSean Jackson has signed with the Los Angeles Rams, returning to his native Southern California after 13 NFL seasons on the East Coast. The Rams announced the deal for Jackson on Sunday, March 21, 2021 adding him to the targets for new quarterback Matthew Stafford.(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File) AP

Veteran receiver DeSean Jackson has signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, returning to his native Southern California after 13 NFL seasons on the East Coast.

The Rams announced the acquisition of Jackson on Sunday, adding him to the targets for new quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Jackson spent his first six NFL seasons and the last two with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he played in just eight games over the last two years due to injuries.

The speedy wideout had the best season of his career in 2013 with 82 catches for 1,332 yards and nine touchdowns for the Eagles, and he followed it with two 1,000-yard seasons for Washington. Jackson also spent two seasons with Tampa Bay before rejoining Philadelphia in 2019.

The 34-year-old Jackson was born in Los Angeles and grew up in the Crenshaw district. After a standout career at prep powerhouse Long Beach Poly, he spurned USC's interest and moved north to play three collegiate seasons at California.

Jackson will join fellow Los Angeles-area native Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp as the Rams' top receivers. Josh Reynolds, the Rams' No. 3 receiver last season, is an unsigned free agent, while Van Jefferson is expected to get much more playing time in 2021 after being used sparingly as a rookie.

If healthy, Jackson will provide the deep threat that coach Sean McVay's offense clearly lacked last season. Jackson has led the NFL in yards per reception four times in his career.