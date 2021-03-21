Blue Jackets host the Hurricanes following shootout victory

Carolina Hurricanes (20-7-3, third in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-12-7, fourth in the Central Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus hosts the Carolina Hurricanes after the Blue Jackets took down Carolina 3-2 in a shootout.

The Blue Jackets are 13-12-7 against opponents in the Central Division. Columbus has scored 12 power-play goals, converting on 15.4% of chances.

The Hurricanes are 20-7-3 against Central Division teams. Carolina is sixth in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Dougie Hamilton with 0.7.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 27 points, scoring 11 goals and registering 16 assists. Zach Werenski has 8 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 28 points, scoring 13 goals and registering 15 assists. Hamilton has 10 assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 7-1-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Alexandre Texier: out (illness), Mikhail Grigorenko: day to day (illness).

Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: day to day (back), Petr Mrazek: out (thumb), Vincent Trocheck: day to day (upper body).