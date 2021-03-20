Jack Campbell makes 31 saves, Maple Leafs beat Flames 2-0

Calgary Flames goaltender David Rittich (33) makes a save against Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alexander Kerfoot (15) during first-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Jack Campbell made 31 saves for his second shutout of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames 2-0 on Saturday night.

Jason Spezza and Zach Hyman scored to help Toronto snap a three-game losing streak and win for just the second time in eight games.

David Rittich stopped 31 shots for Calgary. The Flames beat the Maple Leafs 4-3 on Friday night.

Starting for just the second time since suffering a leg injury against the Flames in Calgary on Jan. 24, Campbell provided Toronto with a much-needed performance in the crease after a string of shaky outings from struggling No. 1 option Frederik Andersen.

Campbell was backed up by Michael Hutchinson as the Maple Leafs gave Andersen the night off. Since returning from a lower-body injury this month, Andersen is 2-5-0 with an .876 save percentage.

Toronto scored first for just the second time in its last eight games when Spezza snapped in his seventh — and second in two nights — with 1:29 left in the first period. He controlled a bouncing puck down low before firing upstairs on Rittich.

Hyman scored with 3:32 left in the second. With Morgan Rielly driving hard through the middle and occupying two Flames, Hyman took the puck around the net and fired a shot past Rittich for his 11th of the season.

Campbell had his fourth career shutout.

UP NEXT

Flames: At Ottawa on Monday and Wednesday nights.

Maple Leafs: At Ottawa on Thursday night.