LaVine, Chicago set for matchup with Detroit

Chicago Bulls (18-22, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (12-29, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls take on the Detroit Pistons. LaVine ranks seventh in the league averaging 28.5 points per game.

The Pistons are 0-7 against division opponents. Detroit ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Mason Plumlee averaging 2.8.

The Bulls are 8-10 in conference play. Chicago ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 35.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Wendell Carter Jr. averaging 5.7.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bulls won 105-102 in the last matchup on Feb. 17. LaVine led Chicago with 37 points, and Jerami Grant led Detroit with 43 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant ranks second on the Pistons averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 23.2 points per game while shooting 36% from beyond the arc. Saddiq Bey is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers and 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Carter leads the Bulls with 7.9 rebounds and averages 11.4 points. LaVine is averaging 28.3 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 56.0% over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 107.3 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 48.0% shooting.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 113.2 points, 45.6 rebounds, 27.2 assists, six steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 48.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Hamidou Diallo: out (groin), Killian Hayes: out (hip), Wayne Ellington: out (adductor), Jahlil Okafor: out (knee), Rodney McGruder: out (elbow).

Bulls: Devon Dotson: out (not with team), Garrett Temple: out (ankle).