New York puts home win streak on the line against Philadelphia

Philadelphia Flyers (14-10-3, fifth in the East Division) vs. New York Islanders (19-7-4, second in the East Division)

Uniondale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Philadelphia trying to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Islanders are 19-7-4 against opponents from the East Division. New York ranks 10th in the Nhl with 29.9 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Flyers are 14-10-3 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia is seventh in the league averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Sean Couturier with 0.8.

In their last meeting on Jan. 31, Philadelphia won 4-3. Joel Farabee scored three goals for the Flyers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 24 points, scoring nine goals and adding 15 assists. Brock Nelson has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for New York.

Jakub Voracek leads the Flyers with 17 total assists and has 21 points. Farabee has 9 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 9-1-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.4 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Flyers: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while allowing 4.1 goals per game with an .839 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.