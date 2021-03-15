Lillard and the Trail Blazers face the Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans (17-22, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (22-16, sixth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard leads Portland into a matchup with New Orleans. He ranks second in the league scoring 29.9 points per game.

The Trail Blazers are 12-11 in Western Conference games. Portland is eighth in the league with 114.9 points and is shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Pelicans have gone 9-14 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans leads the league with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 4.0.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers defeated the Pelicans 126-124 in their last matchup on Feb. 17. Lillard led Portland with 43 points, and Zion Williamson paced New Orleans scoring 36 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard leads the Trail Blazers scoring 29.9 points per game, and is averaging 4.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists. Enes Kanter is shooting 60.7% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Williamson has shot 61.9% and is averaging 25.5 points for the Pelicans. Adams is shooting 60.2% and averaging 8 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 112.2 points, 43.1 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points on 48.4% shooting.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 118.9 points, 48.9 rebounds, 28.7 assists, six steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points on 47.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Harry Giles III: out (calf), Jusuf Nurkic: out (wrist), Zach Collins: out (ankle), CJ McCollum: out (left foot).

Pelicans: JJ Redick: out (heel).