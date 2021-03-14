Westbrook leads Washington against Milwaukee after 42-point outing

Milwaukee Bucks (24-14, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (14-23, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays the Milwaukee Bucks after Russell Westbrook scored 42 points in the Wizards' 125-119 loss to the Bucks.

The Wizards are 5-16 in Eastern Conference games. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.4 points while shooting 45.9% from the field.

The Bucks are 14-7 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee is 17-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Westbrook is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Wizards. Westbrook is averaging 9.3 rebounds and 24.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Washington.

Khris Middleton leads the Bucks averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers while scoring 20.3 points per game and shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Giannis Antetokounmpo is shooting 56.6% and averaging 31.1 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 115.5 points, 41 rebounds, 24 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.3 points on 48.2% shooting.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 116.3 points, 50.3 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points on 44.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Davis Bertans: day to day (calf), Ish Smith: out (quad), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee), Bradley Beal: day to day (knee).

Bucks: None listed.