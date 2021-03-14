Murray, Nuggets to host Sabonis and the Pacers

Indiana Pacers (17-20, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-16, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers take on Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets in out-of-conference action.

The Nuggets have gone 9-8 at home. Denver is 14-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Pacers have gone 10-9 away from home. Indiana is eighth in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.7 points per game and is shooting 47.3%.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nuggets won the last meeting 113-103 on March 4. Michael Porter Jr. scored 24 points to help lead Denver to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is averaging 20.9 points and 4.6 assists for the Nuggets. Porter Jr. is averaging 17.8 points and 9 rebounds while shooting 58.7% over the last 10 games for Denver.

Sabonis leads the Pacers averaging 20.8 points and is adding 11.2 rebounds. T.J. McConnell is shooting 57.7% and averaging 10 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 114.7 points, 42.5 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107 points on 46.1% shooting.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 112.5 points, 39.6 rebounds, 25 assists, 9.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points on 49.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Zeke Nnaji: day to day (illness), Nikola Jokic: day to day (ankle), JaMychal Green: day to day (illness), R.J. Hampton: out (health and safety protocols), Gary Harris: out (adductor), Monte Morris: out (quad).

Pacers: Caris LeVert: day to day (kidney), TJ Warren: out (foot), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee).