Blue Jackets to host Huberdeau and the Panthers

Florida Panthers (16-5-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (10-12-5, fifth in the Central Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau leads Florida into a matchup with Columbus. He currently ranks seventh in the league with 30 points, scoring 10 goals and totaling 20 assists.

The Blue Jackets have gone 10-12-5 against division opponents. Columbus ranks 10th in the Nhl with 28.9 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Panthers are 16-5-4 against Central Division opponents. Florida ranks fourth in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Huberdeau with 10.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Jones leads the Blue Jackets with 12 assists and has 13 points this season. Cam Atkinson has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 10 goals and has 30 points. Aaron Ekblad has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Panthers: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (lower body), Anton Stralman: day to day (lower body).