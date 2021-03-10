Hurricanes face the Predators, seek 7th straight win

Nashville Predators (11-14-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (18-6-1, second in the Central Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina will attempt to keep its six-game win streak intact when the Hurricanes take on Nashville.

The Hurricanes are 18-6-1 against division opponents. Carolina is third in the league averaging 6.0 assists per game, led by Dougie Hamilton with 0.7.

The Predators are 11-14-1 against the rest of their division. Nashville ranks 30th in the Nhl with 31.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.4 goals.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hamilton leads the Hurricanes with 17 assists and has 18 points this season. Martin Necas has seven assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Filip Forsberg has 27 total points while scoring 10 goals and totaling 17 assists for the Predators. Eeli Tolvanen has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen: day to day (undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: day to day (back), Petr Mrazek: out (thumb).

Predators: None listed.