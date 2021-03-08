Huberdeau and Florida take on Columbus

Florida Panthers (15-5-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (10-11-5, fifth in the Central Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau leads Florida into a matchup with Columbus. He currently ranks seventh in the league with 29 points, scoring 10 goals and totaling 19 assists.

The Blue Jackets are 10-11-5 against the rest of their division. Columbus has given up 16 power-play goals, killing 74.2% of opponent chances.

The Panthers are 15-5-4 against the rest of their division. Florida is eighth in the Nhl recording 8.8 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.5 assists.

In their last matchup on Jan. 28, Columbus won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson leads the Blue Jackets with 19 points, scoring 10 goals and adding nine assists. Boone Jenner has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 29 points, scoring 10 goals and collecting 19 assists. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Panthers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Elvis Merzlikins: out (upper body).

Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (lower body), Anton Stralman: day to day (lower body).