Miami takes road win streak into matchup with New Orleans

Miami Heat (17-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (15-20, 11th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami hits the road against New Orleans trying to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Pelicans are 10-8 in home games. New Orleans is the Western Conference leader with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 4.1.

The Heat are 7-10 in road games. Miami is 12-3 when outrebounding opponents and averages 42.4 rebounds per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Heat won 111-98 in the last matchup on Dec. 25. Duncan Robinson led Miami with 23 points, and Zion Williamson led New Orleans with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lonzo Ball leads the Pelicans with 5.2 assists and scores 14.7 points per game. Williamson is averaging 28.7 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 62.4% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Bam Adebayo leads the Heat with 9.5 rebounds and averages 19.2 points. Kendrick Nunn is averaging 3.3 assists and 16 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 123.4 points, 46.3 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.3 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.5 points on 50.2% shooting.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 107.5 points, 43.3 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.4 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points on 45.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Pelicans: None listed.

Heat: Jimmy Butler: day to day (knee), Avery Bradley: out (calf), Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee), Meyers Leonard: out for season (shoulder).