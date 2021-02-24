Winnipeg hosts Montreal after Dubois’ 2-goal game

Montreal Canadiens (9-5-4, fourth in the North Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (11-6-1, third in the North Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg hosts the Montreal Canadiens after Pierre-Luc Dubois scored two goals in the Jets' 4-3 overtime victory against the Canucks.

The Jets are 11-6-1 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg is the top team in the Nhl with 6.1 assists per game, led by Mark Scheifele averaging 0.9.

The Canadiens are 9-5-4 against opponents in the North Division. Montreal is 15th in the Nhl with 34.1 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheifele leads the Jets with 10 goals, adding 16 assists and collecting 26 points. Neal Pionk has 10 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Jeff Petry leads the Canadiens with 10 total assists and has 16 points. Phillip Danault has five assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Canadiens: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.2 assists, four penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.