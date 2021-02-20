Vucevic, Magic to host Grant and the Pistons

Detroit Pistons (8-21, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (12-18, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jerami Grant and the Detroit Pistons take on Nikola Vucevic and the Orlando Magic in Eastern Conference action Sunday.

The Magic are 8-10 in conference matchups. Orlando ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Khem Birch averaging 2.7.

The Pistons are 5-12 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit is 3-10 when committing more turnovers than opponents and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vucevic leads the Magic with 11.7 rebounds and averages 23.6 points. Terrence Ross is averaging 16.4 points and four rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Grant leads the Pistons averaging 23.5 points and grabbing 5.1 rebounds. Josh Jackson is averaging 16.7 points and six rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 107.1 points, 47.7 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points on 46.0% shooting.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 106.2 points, 41 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 48.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Cole Anthony: out (rib), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Aaron Gordon: out (ankle).

Pistons: Delon Wright: day to day (groin), Killian Hayes: out (hip), Jahlil Okafor: out (knee), Sekou Doumbouya: out (concussion), Blake Griffin: out (not with team).