Joel Embiid scores career-high 50 points, 76ers beat Bulls

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid reacts after a basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) AP

All-Star Joel Embiid scored a career-high 50 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 112-105 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

Embiid added 17 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals in a dominating performance at both ends.

Tobias Harris had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers. They played without Ben Simmons (illness) for the second straight gamem and clinched coaching duties for Doc Rivers at the All-Star Game.

Zach LaVine scored 30 points for the Bulls.

With the 76ers clinging to a 107-103 lead, Embiid blocked LaVine’s driving attempt with 1:02 remaining, then hit a 17-foot baseline jumper with 41 seconds left. When the Bulls called timeout, Embiid jogged to center court and put both hands up as if requesting cheers from the empty seats while the speakers played artificial “M-V-P!” “M-V-P!” chants.

NUGGETS 120, CAVALIERS 103

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a career-high 50 points, All-Star starter Nikola Jokic had a triple-double and Denver adjusted to a schedule change by handing Cleveland its ninth straight loss in a matchup hastily arranged by the NBA due to COVID-19.

Murray hardly missed, making 21 of 25 shots, including 8 of 10 3-pointers. He didn’t attempt a free throw. According to Elias Sports Bureau, he’s the first player in league history to score 50 or more points without shooting a free throw.

With the Cavs still hanging around in the fourth, Murray made three 3-pointers in 1:05 to push Denver’s lead to 21. He scored 20 points in the final quarter before being replaced with 2:23 left.

Jokic, on his 26th biurthday, had 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his seventh triple-double of the season. Collin Sexton scored 23 points, and Jarrett Allen had 20 for Cleveland.

MAGIC 124, WARRIORS 120

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 30 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for his third career triple-double and Orlando overcame a 13-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Golden State.

Vucevic made two free throws with 16 seconds left to put Orlando ahead 123-120 after Warriors star Stephen Curry hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the final minute.

Curry missed an off-balance 3-pointer from 27 feet with five seconds left that could have tied it. He finished with 29 points, 11 assists and six rebounds. Golden State was trying to win three straight games for the first time this season, but failed to get past two in a row for the seventh time.

Evan Fournier scored a season-high 28 points for Orlando, and Terrence Ross had 24 points and four 3-pointers. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 26 points for Golden State.

CELTICS 121, HAWKS 109

BOSTON (AP) — Kemba Walker scored a season-high 28 points and Boston held off Atlanta.

Jayson Tatum added 25 points and eight rebounds, and Jaylen Brown and Tristan Thompson each finished with 17 points to help Boston take the second of back-to-back meetings between the teams. The Hawks won the first meeting Wednesday night.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 31 points. Atlanta has lost five of six.