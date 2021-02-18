Sports

Lliteras leads Longwood over Charleston Southern 70-62

The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, S.C.

Nate Lliteras had 12 points as Longwood topped Charleston Southern 70-62 on Thursday night.

Juan Munoz had 17 points for Longwood (10-14, 9-9 Big South Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Leslie Nkereuwem added seven rebounds. Heru Bligen had six rebounds.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Buccaneers (2-17, 1-14). Sean Price added 13 points. Melvin Edwards Jr. had 11 points.

