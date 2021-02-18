Cavaliers face the Nuggets on 8-game losing streak

Denver Nuggets (15-13, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (10-19, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into the matchup against Denver as losers of eight games in a row.

The Cavaliers are 7-7 on their home court. Cleveland ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 13.4 fast break points per game led by Collin Sexton averaging 2.8.

The Nuggets have gone 7-7 away from home. Denver ranks seventh in the league scoring 48.8 points per game in the paint led by Nikola Jokic averaging 14.3.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 133-95 in the last matchup on Feb. 10. Paul Millsap led Denver with 22 points, and Jarrett Allen led Cleveland with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedi Osman leads the Cavaliers with 2.1 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 11.5 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Allen is shooting 61.5% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Jamal Murray leads the Nuggets averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers while scoring 19.4 points per game and shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 10 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 1-9, averaging 103.4 points, 43.8 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.3 points on 51.0% shooting.

Nuggets: 4-6, averaging 113.5 points, 41 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points on 47.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (finger), Taurean Prince: day to day (ankle), Dylan Windler: day to day (knee), Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Andre Drummond: out (not with team), Kevin Love: out (calf).

Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (knee), Nikola Jokic: day to day (thumb), Will Barton: out (personal), PJ Dozier: out (hamstring), Gary Harris: day to day (adductor), Monte Morris: day to day (shoulder), Paul Millsap: out (knee).