Boeser leads Canucks past Flames in last of 4 straight games

Vancouver Canucks' Tanner Pearson crashes over Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Brock Boeser had a goal and two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night

Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller also scored and had an assist for Vancouver. Defenseman Jordie Benn and Nate Schmidt also scored for the Canucks, who improved to 2-3-1 against the the Flames this season.

Braden Holtby stopped 35 of 36 shots for his first win since Jan. 28.

Andrew Mangiapane scored for Calgary (8-7-1). Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 shots in his seventh straight start and 14th in Calgary’s 16 games this season.

Markstrom’s been Calgary’s best player so far this season. But after allowing five goals on 29 shots, he was replaced by David Rittich near the eight-minute mark of the third period. Rittich stopped the four shots he faced.

The game was the last of four straight between the teams. Calgary won two of three in Vancouver, the last in overtime Monday night.

NOTES: The Flames have led after the first period in just five of their 16 games this season. ... Flames center Mikael Backlund was back in the lineup after sitting out Monday’s 4-3 overtime win in Vancouver with a lower-body injury. ... Horvat has 13 points (7 goals, 6 assists) in his last 16 games.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Host Winnipeg Friday and Sunday nights.

Flames: Host Edmonton on Friday night in opener of two-day, home-and-home set.