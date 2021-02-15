Big 12 alters 3 men’s, 2 women’s games due to winter weather

RETRANMISSION TO CORRECT FIRST TECHNICAL - Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard reacts to his first technical foul during the final seconds of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia in Lubbock, Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Justin Rex) AP

The Big 12 Conference on Monday adjusted its basketball schedule for this week because of extreme winter weather that created travel issues throughout Texas and Oklahoma.

The league said the TCU men's game at No. 15 Texas Tech would not be played Tuesday night. That came less than 24 hours after the dates had already been switched and the home sites flip-flopped for the scheduled back-to-back games between the Horned Frogs and Red Raiders.

No. 12 Texas will now play at No. 9 Oklahoma on Wednesday night after that game was pushed back from its scheduled Tuesday slot. The league also postponed the Longhorns' game at Iowa State that was scheduled for Thursday night.

Big 12 officials later postponed two women's games scheduled for Wednesday because of the inclement weather: Texas at TCU, and Texas Tech at Oklahoma.

There were no immediate makeup dates for the postponed games.

Texas Tech's men's team was scheduled to play Monday night at TCU in the makeup of a Jan. 20 game postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Frogs program. Those two teams were then supposed to play Wednesday in Lubbock, which was part of the original schedule for both teams.

The Big 12 altered both of those games on Sunday, when Texas Tech was unable to travel to Fort Worth. The league said then that the Red Raiders and Horned Frogs would play Tuesday in Lubbock and then again Thursday in Fort Worth. That Thursday night game is still currently scheduled.

Oklahoma's men have won five games against Top 25 teams this season, including a double-overtime win at No. 13 West Virginia on Saturday.